Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri

A delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri here on Frida

SIALKOT, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::A delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri here on Friday.

The Sikh yatrees performed their rituals and also distributed sweets and charity foods.

They also hailed the splendid hospitality of Pakistani government as well.

On this occasion, they also thanked the government for looking after gurdwaras and their sacred places in Pakistan.