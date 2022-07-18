UrduPoint.com

Sikh Pilgrims Visit Historical Gurdwaras Of Hazara, Malakand Divisions

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sikh pilgrims visit historical Gurdwaras of Hazara, Malakand divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :As a part of diamond jubilee celebrations of 75th year of Pakistan's Independence, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority arranged a visit of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to the historical Gurdwaras of Hazara and Malakand districts.

Eager to explore their heritage and learn more about their historical presence, the delegation visited different Gurdwaras and offered their prayers.

While visiting the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra, Chairman Singh Sabha Youth Sardar Parwindar Singh said, "It's a pleasure to see that the historical Gurdwara is well-maintained. Moreover, the library established here not only preserves religious text but is also promoting educational activities." On the occasion, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Abid Khan Wazir said, "There are numerous historical shrines of the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we are taking adequate steps to promote religious tourism while maintaining the sanctity of these sites and encouraging religious tourism so that not only local minorities but also the foreign community can pay a visit to these places and perform their religious activities.

" Manager Events Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Hassina Shaukat said that tourism facilities had been provided to various communities in the province and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was helping minorities in every regard and treats them with respect and honor.

Earlier, many events including boating had been organized for the Sikh community, she said, adding, "besides religious tourism, we are trying to promote adventure tourism for the minorities." During the visit, the Sikh community sightsaw the Shiv Mandir in Mansehra, which is a thousand years old temple. The delegation also visited the ancient historical Sri Panja Sahib Gurdwara in Hasan Abdal, built during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh which is about 7500 years old and is accompanied by natural springs.

The group will also explore Gurdwaras and other historical sites in Swat Mingora District, which were closed post-partition and are now open for tourists after restoration.

The pilgrims expressed special gratitude for the efforts extended by KPCTA and hoped that the cultural and religious ties would be further strengthened by such activities in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Visit Sabha Mansehra Springs Independence Temple Malakand Hasan Abdal Mingora Government

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

14 minutes ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

1 hour ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

3 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.