Sikh Pilgrims Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A delegation of Sikh pilgrims on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) offices.

The delegation included Sikh pilgrims from the USA, Canada and the UK. Operations Commander Muhammad Shafiq welcomed the delegation and took them on a tour of various departments of the project.

The pilgrims commended the outstanding security measures at Sikh religious sites. They expressed their thoughts, "The Sikh community has immense love for Pakistanis. The hospitality of Lahoris has truly touched our hearts. We are deeply grateful for the respect and honor we have received in Pakistan."

They added, "The respect and affection we have experienced here in Pakistan will remain in our hearts. We thank the Punjab government for the excellent maintenance of our Gurdwaras."

