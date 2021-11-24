Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara Kartarpur

A large number of Sikh yatrees visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur on Wednesday to attend the concluding ceremony of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A large number of Sikh yatrees visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur on Wednesday to attend the concluding ceremony of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

Project Management Unit (PMU) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Brig (retd) Muhammad Latif, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Ameer Singh and MPA Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora welcomed the Sikh yatrees at Kartarpur.

In his welcoming address, Brig (retd) Muhammad Latif said the government of Pakistan had always warmly welcomed Sikh yatrees and offered all possible facilitation during their visits to Pakistan for their religious rituals here.

He said the government had been taking every step to provide all out facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Muhammad Latif said, in order to promote religious tourism, some more initiatives were being worked which include establishment of a cultural park along the Darbar and utilisation of agri-land adjacent to the darbar for yatrees.

He reiterated that government was taking all steps to provide best facilities to Sikh yatrees, adding that there was capacity to provide accommodation to 2000 Sikh yatrees at Kartarpur Darbar.

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan said that the local government and its staff was available at the Gurdwara to ensure every facility to Sikh pilgrims as all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and other members of local government were monitoring the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Singh said that the PTI government took exemplary measures for the facilitation of Sikh yatrees who visit to Pakistan for religious rituals.

The PTI government constructed Kartarpur corridor in a short span of time which was a big gift for Sikh community, he said.