UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees Appreciate Arrangements At Gurdwara Kartarpur

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:33 PM

Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara Kartarpur

A large number of Sikh yatrees visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur on Wednesday to attend the concluding ceremony of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A large number of Sikh yatrees visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur on Wednesday to attend the concluding ceremony of 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

Project Management Unit (PMU) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Brig (retd) Muhammad Latif, Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Ameer Singh and MPA Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora welcomed the Sikh yatrees at Kartarpur.

In his welcoming address, Brig (retd) Muhammad Latif said the government of Pakistan had always warmly welcomed Sikh yatrees and offered all possible facilitation during their visits to Pakistan for their religious rituals here.

He said the government had been taking every step to provide all out facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Muhammad Latif said, in order to promote religious tourism, some more initiatives were being worked which include establishment of a cultural park along the Darbar and utilisation of agri-land adjacent to the darbar for yatrees.

He reiterated that government was taking all steps to provide best facilities to Sikh yatrees, adding that there was capacity to provide accommodation to 2000 Sikh yatrees at Kartarpur Darbar.

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan said that the local government and its staff was available at the Gurdwara to ensure every facility to Sikh pilgrims as all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and other members of local government were monitoring the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Singh said that the PTI government took exemplary measures for the facilitation of Sikh yatrees who visit to Pakistan for religious rituals.

The PTI government constructed Kartarpur corridor in a short span of time which was a big gift for Sikh community, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit Narowal All Government Best Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will no ..

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will not be required in future energy ..

3 minutes ago
 US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 ..

US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomb ..

31 seconds ago
 Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary throu ..

Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary through audio clips: Faisal Vawda

32 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager F ..

ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager Footprint to 19 countries and f ..

4 minutes ago
 Frustrated or 'idiots'? Dutch seek Covid rioters' ..

Frustrated or 'idiots'? Dutch seek Covid rioters' motives

36 seconds ago
 Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Publi ..

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.