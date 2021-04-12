Sikh yatrees arrive for Baisaki celebrations

As many as 815 Sikh yatrees arrived here through Wagha border crossing on Monday to attend the Baisaki celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 815 Sikh yatrees arrived here through Wagha border crossing on Monday to attend the Baisaki celebrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

They were received by Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials at Wagha crossing and served Langar [free food] as per Sikh tradition, said a spokesman for the Board.

After necessary immigration clearance, they would be taken to Panja Sahib Hassanabdal by buses.

They would also be taken to all important and historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan during their 10-day visit and they will return to India on April 22.