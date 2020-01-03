UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh Yatrees Attend Gudu Gobind's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:33 PM

Sikh Yatrees attend Gudu Gobind's birth anniversary

A large number of Sikhs yatrees (pilgrims) from different countries Friday participated in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Sikh's 10th Guru Gobind Singh

KARTARPUR/NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A large number of Sikhs yatrees (pilgrims) from different countries Friday participated in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Sikh's 10th Guru Gobind Singh.

According to official sources, the three-day celebrations began at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near Shakargarh, which would continue till Jan 5, 2020.

The jubilant Sikhs performed their religious rituals and distributed sweets there.

Related Topics

Shakargarh 2020 From

Recent Stories

PITB`s Startup Gets $2.5 million Funding from Germ ..

15 minutes ago

President AJK appeals to national, International y ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situ ..

20 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani takes up issue of maltrea tment wit ..

3 minutes ago

Killing of Iran’s top commander: China asks US, ..

39 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 1350, traded at Rs 89,650 per ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.