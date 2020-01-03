A large number of Sikhs yatrees (pilgrims) from different countries Friday participated in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Sikh's 10th Guru Gobind Singh

KARTARPUR/NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A large number of Sikhs yatrees (pilgrims) from different countries Friday participated in the birthday anniversary celebrations of Sikh's 10th Guru Gobind Singh.

According to official sources, the three-day celebrations began at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near Shakargarh, which would continue till Jan 5, 2020.

The jubilant Sikhs performed their religious rituals and distributed sweets there.