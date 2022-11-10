Sikh yatrees attend religious rites at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Sikh pilgrims from across the world including India attended their religious rites in Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasanabdal.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) made special arrangements for accommodation, langer (dole-out),medical facilities etc,while the police and district administration made fool-proof security arrangements.

According to ETPB spokesman, the yatrees will reach Lahore on Friday. After one day stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib,they will visit Kartarpur (Narowal) on November 13.