UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees Attend Religious Rites At Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sikh yatrees attend religious rites at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Sikh pilgrims from across the world including India attended their religious rites in Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasanabdal.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) made special arrangements for accommodation, langer (dole-out),medical facilities etc,while the police and district administration made fool-proof security arrangements.

According to ETPB spokesman, the yatrees will reach Lahore on Friday. After one day stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib,they will visit Kartarpur (Narowal) on November 13.

Related Topics

India Lahore World Police Visit Narowal November From

Recent Stories

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

27 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

30 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

56 minutes ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

1 hour ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against England in 2nd Semi-final

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.