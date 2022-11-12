UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees Attend Rituals At Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sikh yatrees attend rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sikh pilgrims, who had come to Pakistan from India, attended their rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sikh yatrees were very happy after visiting Gurdwara Dera Sahib and they thanked Pakistani government and the Evacuee Trust Property board(ETPB) for making the excellent arrangements, including accommodation, food and security.

The Sikh yatrees will visit Gurdwara Kartarpur, Narowal, on Sunday (Nov 13).

