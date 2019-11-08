UrduPoint.com
Sikh Yatrees Commend The Govt's Steps For Rights Of Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

Sikh Yatrees commend the govt's steps for rights of minorities

The Sikh Yatrees have commended the government's steps to protect religious places of minorities and give them equal constitutional rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sikh Yatrees have commended the government's steps to protect religious places of minorities and give them equal constitutional rights.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sikh leader from Canada Sardar Charan Singh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be given a Noble prize over his initiatives for the Sikh Yatrees. He said that the Evacuee Trust Property board was taking steps for renovation and care of Sikh worship places in Pakistan.

Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh said that Guru Nanak teachings give the message of love, tolerance and brotherhood.

Sikh Yatree Sardar Gurumeet Singh said that minorities living in India could not imagine about the freedom which is enjoyed by non-Muslims in Pakistan.

Another Sikh Yatree Sardar Sarvajeet said that Sikh community had never imagined that they would visit Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan as before it, Sikhs used to see the Gurdawara through binocular.

