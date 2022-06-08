UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees From India Arrive In City

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Sikh yatrees from India arrive in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :More than 150 Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Wednesday via Wahga Border to attend the celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji's Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela).

Additional Secretary Shrines of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former Pardhan Sardar Bishon Singh and other sikh leaders accorded them a warm welcome.

According to spokesman for the ETPB, Board Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said that all religious rites were performed according to the schedule of Sikh Parbandhak Committee in Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan and Trust Board in collaboration with PSGP was engaged in other arrangements including security of Sikh pilgrims at Wagah border.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB additional scretary shrines Rana Shahid said that Pakistan was a holy place for Sikhs.

"We take all possible steps for the payment of religious ceremonies and hospitality every time", he added.

Sardar Sikh Mandir Singh, the party leader of Sikh yatrees said that Pakistan was their second home and no one could stop them from visiting here, "we will keep coming to visit our Guru's land". "There is a lot of love for Pakistan, other yatrees who came with the group, said this while expressing happiness for coming for Pakistan Yatra".

They said that they were grateful for this everlasting love of the Muslims.

After performing religious rites in Hassanabdal, Sikh yatrees will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will visit Gurudwara Sacha Sauda and perform their rituals. They will visit Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal on June 13 to 15. The main ceremony will be held on June 16 at Gurudawara DeraSahib Lahore.

The Sikh yatrees will return home on June 17.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Narowal Nankana Sahib Wagah Rohri June Border Muslim All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

2 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

2 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

3 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

4 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.