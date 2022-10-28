UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees From India Arrive To Participate Saka Festival

Published October 28, 2022

Sikh yatrees from India arrive to participate Saka festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Sikh yatrees from India on Friday arrived here through the Wahga Border to participate in 100 years celebrations of Saka Punja Sahib.

Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others received the guests warmly.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Giani Harmeet Singh said: " We are very happy to come to Pakistan and extremely grateful to Pakistani government for the warmest welcome".

Saka Panja Sahib's participation in the 100 year celebrations was a historic event, he added.

He said that Pakistani land was very sacred for the Sikh community of the world.

Rana Shahid said on directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Habibur Rehman, the board had made foolproof security arrangements besides accommodations for the pilgrims.

Pardhan Amir Singh said the board administration had made excellent arrangements for 100 yearscelebrations of Saka festival.

After a short stay, the pilgrims left for Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, in tight security.

