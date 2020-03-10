Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visit Gurdwara Babey Di Beri

A delegation of male and female Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visited Gurdwara Babey Di Beri, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :-A delegation of male and female Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visited Gurdwara Babey Di Beri, here on Tuesday.

Sardar Sarbjeet Singh led the delegation.

They performed their religious rituals besides distributing foods and sweets there.

They thanked the Pakistan government for looking after the Gurdwaras and other sacred places of the Sikhs in Pakistan.

They said that the minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan. They said that Pakistan was a safe and peaceful country.