Sikh yatrees perform rituals at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Khalsa Janam Din and Basakhi Mela celebrations, Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, on Friday reached Janumasthan Nankana Sahib from Hassanabdal.

Depty Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and other board officials were also present.

On arrival at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Deputy Administrator Noor Aslam Khan and others welcomed the pilgrims.

The gurudwaras at Nankana Sahib were decorated with lights while medical camps were also set up by the Evacuee Trust Property Board . Strict security arrangements were made in collaboration with the police and the district administration.

Commenting on the visit to Pakistan, the Indian pilgrims said: " They received a lot of respect, honour and love. They also thanked the Pakistan government for making the best arrangements, including accommodations and security." During stay in Nankana Sahib, the Sikh yatrees will perform their rituals in Gurdwara Sucha Suda in Farooqabad, Gurdwara Kiarah Sahib and in other gurdwaras while different ceremonies will alsobe organized.

On April 17, the pilgrims will reach Lahore from Nankana Sahib.