UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees Performs Religious Rituals At Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sikh Yatrees performs religious rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 3000 Indian Sikh Yatrees performed their religious rituals on Sunday at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

According to a handout issued here, Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hameed warmly welcomed the Yatrees on their arrival who had come to Pakistan for participating in the religious rituals being held in connection with the 552 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

The Yatrees would leave for Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Monday, for the execution of their religious rites. The Sikh Yatrees had reached Pakistan via Wagah Border on November 17 to attend Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations.

After performing more rituals at Kartar Pura, they participated in the Primary function held on November 19 at Nankana Sahib.

At all places, Sikh pilgrims were received with the traditional warmth of Punjab and all possible facilities were provided to them for the performance of their religious rites.

The government had made elaborate arrangements for their security besides ensuring their boarding, lodging, medical and travel.

The representatives of Sikh pilgrims have praised the government for making arrangements at all places and appreciated these steps. Every year thousands of Yatrees and families visit their sacred sites in Pakistan to perform their religious obligation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Punjab Visit Nankana Sahib Attock Wagah November Border Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

1 hour ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.