Sikh yatrees reach Kartarpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sikh yatrees from India and other countries reached Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and other officers accompanied with the pilgrims.

The pilgrims observed development work of the Kartarpur Corridor and Gurdwara Sahib. They raised slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" and Imran Khan Zindabad".

The yatrees declared Kartarpur Sahib one of the most beautiful Gurdwara of the world where they performed their rituals.

The Sikh leaders said that minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious liberty and lauded efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) made special arrangements, including accommodation,medical and foolproof security, for Sikh yatrees during their stay in Pakistan.