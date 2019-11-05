Sikh yatrees reach Lahore to attend Baba Nanak 550th birth anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A large number of Sikh yatrees reached Lahore via Wagha Border on Tuesday to attend 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev ji and were accorded a warm welcome.

Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Dr Amir Ahmed garlanded the guests upon their arrival at the Wagha Border while Pardhan, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Stwant Singh and other officials of the ETPB were also present.

The Sikh yatrees would attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 at Kartarpur and attend the 550th birth celebrations of the founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nankana Sahib during their 10 day-long sojourn in Pakistan.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed said that the government had made fool-proof security arrangments for the visiting Sikh yatrees, adding that all kinds of facilities would be provided to them during their visit as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee leader Grumeet Singh Bos told APP that the Sikhs were pleased to arrive in Pakistan, adding that the services rendered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Sikh community will be written with golden words in history.

The Sikh yatrees would take part in religious rites in Nankana Sahib during the next two days while they will travel to Kartarpur to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. The Sikhs would return to Nankana Sahib and participate in their religious rites on 10th and 11th November.

On 12th November - the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Guru Dev Ji - the Sikh yatrees would attend the central ceremony of 'Nagar Kirtan' and 'Bhook Akhand Parth Sahib' at Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. The yatrees would depart for India on November 13 and 14 after performing religious rites.