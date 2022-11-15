Sikh yatrees return to India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sikh yatrees on Tuesday returned to India through the Wagah Border after attending the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem and other senior officials bade farewell to the Sikh pilgrims with special gifts and best wishes at the border.

On this occasion, the Sikh yatrees said: "We have received the warmest welcome and great love in Pakistan", adding that the best arrangements were made for transportation, security and accommodation.

The pilgrims were very happy and they asked the Sikh community all-over the world to visit Pakistanand observe themselves the renovation, protection and security of their religious places in avery organized manner.