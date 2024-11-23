Open Menu

Sikh Yatrees Return To India Through Wagha Border Crossing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Sikh yatrees return to India through Wagha border crossing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) After celebrating the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Indian Sikh pilgrims returned to India with beautiful memories of the Guru's land, on Saturday.

They will always remember, what they said on their way back home, hospitality of the Pakistan government.

Speaking at the Wagha border crossing, the party leader of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Sardar Gurmeet Singh, said: "we are very grateful to the federal government and the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) administration; Pakistan is a minority-friendly country, we enjoyed various facilities here." He said "the respect we received in Pakistan is impossible to describe in words".

The party leader of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, Sardar Harjit Singh, said "our gurdwaras have been restored to their original condition and their beauty. The Pakistani government made excellent arrangements for medical transport and hospitality". Sikh pilgrims expressed their feelings and thanked the government of Pakistan and especially the ETPB chairman.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and Saifullah Khokhar, Additional Secretary Shrines ETPB, bid farewell to the Indian guests and presented them gifts.

Ramesh Arora said minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete protection and religious freedom and all facilities including education and employment are equally available to them.

Saifullah Khokhar said Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and ETPB Chairman Syed Atta-ur-Rehman were particularly interested in hospitality of pilgrims and interfaith harmony. "On their special instructions, we are always ready to welcome the guests coming from the neighbouring country, take the best measures for the pilgrims and performance of all the relevant institutions is commendable". He said the ETPB was grateful to all security and administrative institutions and the media representatives who supported the hospitality of Sikh pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Education Border Media All From Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

4 minutes ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

45 minutes ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

2 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

5 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

16 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

16 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan