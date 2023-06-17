Sikh Yatrees return to India through Wahga border crossing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sikh yatrees, who had come to Pakistan to attend the 417th martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji (Jore Mela), return to their homeland India on Saturday through Wagah border crossing.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and other committee members presented bouquets and gifts to yatrees and later saw off them.

Sikh yatrees party leader Sardar Gurbachan Singh told the media the love they received in Pakistan was the most precious gift for them, adding that the yatrees would spread that love after returning to their country.

Rana Shahid said peoples on both sides of the border wanted to meet each other.

"Humanity's respect takes precedence," he added .

"Whether they were followers of the Sikh faith or Hindu pilgrims, the Pakistani government is committed to issuing maximum number of religious visas," pledged the additional secretary. He said maintenance and upkeep of historical religious sites and temples were the domain of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

He emphasised the board's efforts in ensuring better care of gurdwaras and temples. "All minorities residing in Pakistan are protected, and they enjoy all constitutional rights and religious freedoms," assured Sardar Amir Singh.

Indian Sikh pilgrims also chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'.