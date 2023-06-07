Sikh yatrees to arrive Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Hundreds of Sikh yatrees will reach the city from India on Wednesday through the Wagah border to attend celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji's Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela).

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem , Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and other Sikh leaders will receive them warmly.

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataul Rehman, all arrangements, including security, food and accommodation, had been completed for the yatrees.

During stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, GurudwaraRohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal.

The main ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.