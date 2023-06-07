UrduPoint.com

Sikh Yatrees To Arrive Lahore On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sikh yatrees to arrive Lahore on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Hundreds of Sikh yatrees will reach the city from India on Wednesday through the Wagah border to attend celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji's Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela).

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem , Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and other Sikh leaders will receive them warmly.

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataul Rehman, all arrangements, including security, food and accommodation, had been completed for the yatrees.

During stay in Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, GurudwaraRohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal.

The main ceremony will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on June 16.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Narowal Nankana Sahib Wagah June Border All From

Recent Stories

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

1 minute ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

1 minute ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

11 minutes ago
 UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.