Sikh Yatrees To Arrive Pakistan On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

Sikh yatrees to arrive Pakistan on Friday

Sikh Yatrees will arrive Pakistan from India through the Wagha Border on Friday to celebrate the 551th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Sikh Yatrees will arrive Pakistan from India through the Wagha Border on Friday to celebrate the 551th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir, members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and others will receive the pilgrims warmly.

According to Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, all arrangements, including accommodation and transportation facilities, have been completed.

The main ceremony will be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on November 30 in which political,religious and minority leaders will participate.

The pilgrims will return India on December 1.

