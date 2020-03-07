UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikh Yatrees Visit Gurdwara In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:07 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) delegation from the UK and the USA visited Gudwara Baabey Di Beri here on Saturday.

They performed their religious rituals and distributed 'Lungar' (free food) and gifts there.

Some of the yatrees also refreshed their pre-Partition memories. They thanked Pakistan to protect all rights of the minorities, especially the Sikhs community and safeguarding their gurdwaras in the country.

