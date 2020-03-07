Sikh yatrees visit gurdwara in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A Sikh yatrees (pilgrims) delegation from the UK and the USA visited Gudwara Baabey Di Beri here on Saturday.

They performed their religious rituals and distributed 'Lungar' (free food) and gifts there.

Some of the yatrees also refreshed their pre-Partition memories. They thanked Pakistan to protect all rights of the minorities, especially the Sikhs community and safeguarding their gurdwaras in the country.