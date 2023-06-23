Open Menu

Sikh Yatrees Visit Gurdwara Sacha Souda In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 09:43 PM

More than 400 Sikh Yatrees, who are in Pakistan currently to attend the 184th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, visited Gurdwara Sacha Souda Farooqabad in Sheikhupura, here on Friday

Assistant Commissioner Laraib Aslam and the district administration officials welcomes the Sikh Yatrees at the gurdwara. The visiting yatrees performed their religious rites at the Gurdwara Sacha Souda. They were provided food and medical facilities at the gurdwara.

After performing their religious rites, the Yatrees returned to Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. They thanked the government of Pakistan for making good arrangements for their security, stay and other arrangements.

