Sikh Yatris Visits Gurdwara Babe Di Bair
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Sikh pilgrims (Yatris) and Sangats visited the historical Gurdwara Babe Di Bair Sahib to pay tribute to the founder of Sikh religion, Baba Guru Nanak here on Friday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Ayub Bukhari visited Gurdwara Babe Di Ber Sahib along with caretaker Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu and reviewed the security and administrative affairs of the Gurdwara.
Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu said that the Sikh pilgrims were being provided a peaceful environment to perform their religious rituals,adding that "we are extremely grateful to the government of Pakistan as well as Punjab government for making full proof security and administrative arrangements in this regard".
It is pertinent to mention that Sikh Yatris across the world arrived in Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.
