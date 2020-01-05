UrduPoint.com
Sikh Youth Killed By Unknown Persons In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

Sikh youth killed by unknown persons in Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) A Sikh youth has been killed by unknown person in Peshawar.According to media reports, a dead body was found in the area of Chamkani police station Peshawar on Sunday which identified as Rowinder Singh.

Dead body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem.According to police that perished person belonged to Shangla and he was busy preparing for wedding and he came to Peshawar for shopping.The unknown person killed the youth later informed his family about the death through his mobile phone which predicts that it could be enmity, Police added.

