Sikhs cast votes for Khalistan referendum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :More than 6,000 Sikhs from Switzerland and bordering France, Italy and Germany gathered in Geneva to cast their votes for the non-binding Khalistan referendum, defying a heavy snow and rainstorm in the Swiss capital to kick start the European phase of the referendum on the United Nations Human Rights days.

Meanwhile, Australian Sikhs observed human rights day, says a press release.

The participants criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called RSS a terrorist organisation. They also criticized Adami and Ambani and blamed them for harming the environment by using coal.