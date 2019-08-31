UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sikhs, Muslims Should Work In Unison To Defeat Extremism: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 08:17 PM

Sikhs, Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the Sikhs and Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism and intolerance in the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the Sikhs and Muslims should work in unison to defeat extremism and intolerance in the world.

Addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor's House, she said the Sikh religion had many ideals in common with islam. Baba Guru Nanak was influenced by Islam's philosophy of Tauheed (Oneness of God), she added.

The International Sikh Convention is being held from August 31 to September 2 on the initiative of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to invite suggestions regarding preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Novermber this year. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from across the world are attending the convention.

Dr Firdous said: "Let's eliminate forces of hatred and intolerance from the world, may they be genocide of Sikhs in Golden Temple, persecution of Muslims in Kashmir, brutality in Palestine or other parts of the world." She urged the Sikh community to expose India's inhuman treatment of Muslims and other minorities.

Reminding Sikhs of Baba Guru Nanak's teachings of equality, human dignity and opposition to cruelty, she urged them to become the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people.

About freedom of religion and rights to minorities in Pakistan, she said today was an important era where the world was moving towards interfaith harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made minorities' rights an integral part of interfaith harmony in the New Pakistan, she added.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister's decision to build Kartarpur Corridor was indicative of his enlightened vision regarding minorities' rights and religious freedom in the country. Being a devout follower of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Imran Khan wished to make Pakistan (a welfare state) on the pattern of State of Madinah, she added.

She urged the Sikh delegates to project a positive image of Pakistan once they returned to their homelands in Europe, the United States and other countries.

She said Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached humanism, equality, non-violence and an end to extremist approach.

Earlier, the special assistant welcomed the visiting Sikh delegates to Pakistan, which was a home to shrines of Sikhs, including the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, provincial minsiters Yasir Humayun Sarfraz and Ijaz Alam Augustine, members of the provincial assembly, and a large number of Sikh pilgrims from across the world attended the convention, which was presided over by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Governor Palestine Punjab Europe Provincial Assembly Firdous Ashiq Awan Temple United States May August September Gold God Muslim From Opposition Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Tunisia Extends Nationwide State of Emergency Unti ..

3 minutes ago

Harasawa bounced by Czech Krpalek at world judo

6 minutes ago

Nippon offers planting 1,000 saplings in Lahore De ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar takes notice of murder ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority to start checking of ghee, b ..

6 minutes ago

Injury update on Fakhar Zaman

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.