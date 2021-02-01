UrduPoint.com
Silence Of Global Powers Over Indian Atrocities On Kashmiris Worrisome: Sardar Yaqoob

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:28 PM

Silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on Kashmiris worrisome: Sardar Yaqoob

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Yaqoob Khan Monday said the silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris was worrisome

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Yaqoob Khan Monday said the silence of global powers over Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris was worrisome.

Addressing a news conference here at a local cricket ground, he said the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should be revived. The Kashmiri people must be given the right of plebiscite as per the resolutions of the United Nations.

Sardar Yaqoob said by changing domicile laws, India wanted to turn the Kashmiris into minority.

This conspiracy would be foiled at every cost.

The former AJK president said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with the hearts of their Kashmiri brethren.

Sardar Yaqoob said every year Pakistanis observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express their commitment and affection with Kashmiri brethren.

On the occasion, Sardar Maqbool Zaman, Sardar Zulfiqar, Sardar Nazakat and others were also present.

Later, the trophy of the cricket tournament, being organised in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, was unveiled.

