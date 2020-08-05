UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silence Of International Community On Human Rights Violations In IIOJK Deplorable

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Silence of international community on human rights violations in IIOJK deplorable

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Wednesday that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been facing curfew for the last one year and silence of international community in this regard was deplorable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Wednesday that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been facing curfew for the last one year and silence of international community in this regard was deplorable.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and United Nations (UN) would have to play practical role on longstanding Kashmir issue.

He said the Modi government was creating problems for the region through its conspiracy aimed at settling Hindus in (IIOJK).

He further said that it was the responsibility of world powers to stop Hindu settlements in (IIOJK).

The Minister said the Modi government would have to answer about the severe human rights violations in (IIOJK).

Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said the people of Pakistan were standing with oppressed Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom.

He said that India had revoked the special status of (IIOJK) and this action had exposed the ugly face of India. He said the world knew that Indian had illegally occupied (IIOJK).

It is pertinent to mention here that after Fajr prayer special Dua was offeredfor oppressed Kashmiris in (IIOJK) and Palestinians.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Punjab Jammu Prayer Government OIC

Recent Stories

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

24 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

31 minutes ago

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

1 hour ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

2 hours ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.