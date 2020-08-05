Silence of international community on human rights violations in IIOJK deplorable

Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Wednesday that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been facing curfew for the last one year and silence of international community in this regard was deplorable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said on Wednesday that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been facing curfew for the last one year and silence of international community in this regard was deplorable.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and United Nations (UN) would have to play practical role on longstanding Kashmir issue.

He said the Modi government was creating problems for the region through its conspiracy aimed at settling Hindus in (IIOJK).

He further said that it was the responsibility of world powers to stop Hindu settlements in (IIOJK).

The Minister said the Modi government would have to answer about the severe human rights violations in (IIOJK).

Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said the people of Pakistan were standing with oppressed Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom.

He said that India had revoked the special status of (IIOJK) and this action had exposed the ugly face of India. He said the world knew that Indian had illegally occupied (IIOJK).

It is pertinent to mention here that after Fajr prayer special Dua was offeredfor oppressed Kashmiris in (IIOJK) and Palestinians.