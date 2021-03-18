UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Silence Of Shehbaz, Hamza In PDM Politics Strange: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Silence of Shehbaz, Hamza in PDM politics strange: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that silence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was strange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that silence of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was strange.

Talking to media here, she said it was the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it made the powerful subservient to law.

She said the government was working hard to overcome the problems of the people.

She said that Nawaz Sharif distributed plots of government housing schemes like candies and patronized their ATM machines in the garb of land grabbers. Master plan of the provincial capital was changed just for the sake of Jati Umrah, she added.

Dr Firdous said those who had become rich overnight could not escape from accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Media From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

3 minutes ago

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and ef ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 21 more positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Seven houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

6 minutes ago

Putin Will Instruct Foreign Ministry to Work Out L ..

6 minutes ago

Georgia Man Charged With $1.5Mln COVID-19 Relief F ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.