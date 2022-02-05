Silence of UN on Indian atrocities in Kashmir tantamount to criminal negligence: MQM-P

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said the silence of the United Nations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir is tantamount to criminal negligence.

Speaking at a rally organized here Saturday to mark the Kashmir day, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said the human rights organizations in the world should take notice of the brutalities being meted out to the Kashmiris.

He said the dismemberment of India was destined to happen and that the people of Pakistan were ready to offer any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir.

The MNA asked the global powers to take notice of the Indian excesses and to implement the UN's resolution for plebiscite.

The party's Hyderabad chapter head Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said Pakistan had always exposed the fascist face of India before the global community.

For the last 7 decades 10 million Kashmiris had been trying to jolt conscience of the world's leaders, he added.

The other speakers praised the resilience and courage of Kashmiris in the face of all forms of the state's suppression which were being thrust upon them.

They said the steadfast struggle of Kashmiris would eventually win their freedom.

MPA Rashid Khilji and other local leaders also spoke on the occasion.