Silence Of World HR Bodies Over Kashmir Atrocities A Matter Of Concern: MNA

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:22 PM

Silence of the United Nations and the international human rights (HR) bodies over the deteriorating situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), created by the Indian forces, was a matter of grave concern for all peace-loving nations

This was stated by Member National Assembly (MNA) Azhar Qayyum Nahra while talking to this scribe on Friday.

He said that India was committing violation of human rights besides suppressing the movement for self-determination by innocent Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K with sheer use of force.

The MNA said that the situation in the valley was tantamount to giving India free hand to continue its brutality in the held valley.

He said all resolutions passed by the United Nations were being violated by the Indian forces in the valley and the people were being subjected to torture and killings over their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

The lawmaker said that it was very deplorable that Indian forces were committing genocide in the IIOJ&K in order to convert the Muslim majority into minority. He said that the people of Pakistan were standing with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren and supported their just struggle.

The MNA called upon the UN and other human rights organisations to take notice of the situation and take measures for resolution of the long-standing Kashmir issue.

He said that the people of Pakistan would observe October 27 as black day to convey a message to India as well as the international community that Pakistanis would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people until they were granted their right to self-determination.

