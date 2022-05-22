UrduPoint.com

Silence Over Aggression In IIOJK, Question Mark On World's Conscience: PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Silence over aggression in IIOJK, question mark on world's conscience: PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that the constant silence on the ongoing Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a question mark on the world's conscience.

Faisal Kundi, addressing a press conference here along with Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said the people of Kashmir deserved applause for their decades old struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said efforts should be made to awake the international community on the matter of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's detention.

He said it was inevitable for all the political parties to get united on the Kashmir cause.

Kundi said the PPP leadership always raised the issue of Kashmir at the global forums.

During his recent visit to the United States and China, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also raised the issue of Kashmir and made no political point scoring.

He said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and assured that his party would bring about a resolution on the issue in the parliament.

The PPP information secretary also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to highlight the issue to seek its immediate solution.

Secretary General of PPP Azad Kashmir chapter Faisal Rathor said Yasin Malik had dedicated his life for the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said during this struggle, Indian Occupation forces had also martyred numerous Kashmiri leaders including Sheikh Abdul Aziz and Burhan Wani.

He said the situation in IIOJK deteriorated during last three years.

Rathor said the people of Kashmir were being denied their fundamental rights but the international community was keeping mum over it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World China Parliament Visit Jammu United States Faisal Karim Kundi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

9 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

18 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.