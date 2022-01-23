ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has termed the Indian government's "admission that situation is not normal in the territory as self contradictory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mehbooba Mufti, reacting sharply to the remarks made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah that statehood will be restored once the situation becomes normal in Kashmir, said it proves that silence shouldn't be misconstrued as normalcy.

In a tweet she said, "After quite literally terrorizing people of Kashmir into silence to create a false normalcy narrative, GOIs admission that the situation still isn't normal is self contradictory.

"Chief of Indian National Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the delay in delimitation process.

"It was also astonishing to observe that on the one hand, the Indian government claims to have normalized the situation and, on the other, it makes another claim in the same breath that statehood will be restored after the situation is back to normal, which is indicative of contradiction within the system."