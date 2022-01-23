UrduPoint.com

Silence Shouldn't Be Misconstrued As Normalcy: Mehbooba, Mir

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Silence shouldn't be misconstrued as normalcy: Mehbooba, Mir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has termed the Indian government's "admission that situation is not normal in the territory as self contradictory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mehbooba Mufti, reacting sharply to the remarks made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah that statehood will be restored once the situation becomes normal in Kashmir, said it proves that silence shouldn't be misconstrued as normalcy.

In a tweet she said, "After quite literally terrorizing people of Kashmir into silence to create a false normalcy narrative, GOIs admission that the situation still isn't normal is self contradictory.

"Chief of Indian National Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmad Mir in a statement in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the delay in delimitation process.

"It was also astonishing to observe that on the one hand, the Indian government claims to have normalized the situation and, on the other, it makes another claim in the same breath that statehood will be restored after the situation is back to normal, which is indicative of contradiction within the system."

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Same Congress Media Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

2 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

18 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

18 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.