Silence Takes Over Islamabad As Most Residents Head To Hometowns For Eid Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Islamabad was unusually calm on Sunday, as the city's working class and students departed for their hometowns to participate in the Eid-ul-Fiter festivities, leaving the city's streets deserted.
According to a report, Islamabad, once a bustling city, has become quiet and peaceful as most of its residents have left for their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families.
Major roads, such as the Islamabad Expressway and the Srinagar Highway were seen nearly empty with only a few vehicles being seen. The city's public transportation system, including buses and taxis, was also operating on a reduced schedule.
"Many students, who had been residing in the city for educational purposes also packed their bags and left for their native towns", said residents of the capital city.
"I am excited to visit my home and celebrate Eid with my family," said a student at the Quaid-e-Azam University. "It is always special to spend Eid with loved ones."
The city's bus stations and airports were crowded with people leaving for their hometowns. Many were seen carrying gifts and sweets for their families, adding to the festive atmosphere, expressed another citizen.
Despite the deserted streets, the city's administration had ensured that essential services, including healthcare and security, remained operational during the Eid holidays.
"This is a time-honoured tradition for us," said a resident of Islamabad. "Every year, we make it a point to visit our ancestral hometown to celebrate Eid with our extended family and pay our respects to our forefathers."
Many others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significance of Eid as a time to reconnect with one's roots and heritage.
"For us, Eid is not just about celebrations and festivities, but also about paying homage to our ancestors and seeking their blessings," said another female resident of Islamabad.
"Visiting our forefathers' graves and paying our respects is an essential part of our Eid tradition," said a resident of Islamabad. "It is a way for us to show our gratitude and seek their blessings."
As the city's residents headed out to their hometowns, many were busy with last-minute Eid shopping, a family were seen rushing to finish their shopping, the report added.
