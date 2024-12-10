Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

The first ever Silk Road Culture Centre (SRCC) was launched on Tuesday in a ceremony, marking a new chapter in cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The first ever Silk Road Culture Centre (SRCC) was launched on Tuesday in a ceremony, marking a new chapter in cultural exchange.

The historic event brought together diplomats, ambassadors, and cultural enthusiasts from around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to witness the launch of this landmark initiative.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, he said the Silk Road Cultural Center reflects the true spirit of solidarity, diversity, and mutual respect.

“It is not merely a cultural institution but will become a strong symbol of cooperation and shared heritage in the coming days. It will promote international collaboration and highlight the legacy of the historic Silk Road, inspiring future generations to embrace inclusivity and shared human values”, he said.

The government acknowledges the significance of such private-sector initiatives, he said and added the private sector plays a crucial role in fostering harmony, development, collaboration, and shared goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of the Silk Road Culture Centre (SRCC), Jamal Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ambassadors, diplomats, and participating countries for their invaluable support in making the grand launch of the SRCC a resounding success.

In his remarks, the Chairman acknowledged the full cooperation extended by the countries who contributed artworks, cultural artifacts, and other items for display at the SRCC.

These contributions not only enriched the event but also beautifully showcased the diverse cultural heritage of the Silk Road nations.

"The remarkable cooperation and generosity of our international partners have truly brought the spirit of the Silk Road to life,"the chairman said.

"Your contributions have made this center a vibrant space for cultural exchange, reflection, and learning. It is through these collaborative efforts that we have been able to create an inspiring and meaningful launch for the Silk Road Culture Centre", he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman of SRCC highlighted the center's mission as a "beacon of unity, diversity, and mutual respect," dedicated to fostering cultural understanding and collaboration among nations.

The SRCC aims to celebrate the rich heritage of the countries connected by the historical Silk Road through exhibitions, workshops, performances, and educational programs, inspiring future generations to appreciate cultural diversity and shared values.

The Chairman expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ambassadors and diplomats for their presence and to the sponsors and partners whose contributions were instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

The special acknowledgment was given to Zong Pakistan, Serena Hotel Islamabad, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Hunerkada Islamabad, and the Sir Syed Memorial Society (SSMS) for their unwavering support.

The Chairman praised the SSMS Governing Body's visionary decision to bring the SRCC under its umbrella, ensuring a robust foundation for its initiatives.

The SRCC will house a Sir Syed Research Centre, dedicated to academic excellence, cultural studies, and innovation, inspired by the legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

"The Silk Road Culture Centre is more than a venue; it is a platform where art, history, and tradition converge to create meaningful connections," the Chairman remarked.

"This iconic building symbolizes the strength of cultural collaboration and the beauty of togetherness”, he said.

The event served as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in fostering global harmony.

As the SRCC opens its doors, it aspires to become a cornerstone of cultural and academic brilliance, uniting nations and individuals in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

Syed Ahmed Masood, Resident Governing Body Member of the Sir Syed Memorial Society, praised the establishment of the Silk Road Cultural Complex during his address.

Ambassadors of all participating countries highlighted their respective cultures in their speeches and emphasized mutual cooperation, cultural harmony, respect, and the legacy of the Silk Road.