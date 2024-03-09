Silk Routes Forum launched to promote sustainable development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Silk Routes Forum (SRF) had its launch at a local hotel here on Saturday, with an aim to promote sustainable development and peaceful coexistence in the region.

The launch attracted attendees from various walks of life, including diplomats, politicians, and businessmen, said a press release. The diverse participation highlighted the broad interest and support for this initiative along with showcasing a collective commitment from different sectors towards the forum's objectives.

The SRF's mission is to bring together governments, NGOs, corporations, and other stakeholders to work collaboratively for a future with sustainable, secure, prosperous, and equitable societies.

The SRF emphasized three key goals in its agenda. The first goal of the forum is to achieve sustainable and equitable growth by reducing inequalities and promoting balanced regional development.

The second goal focuses on advocating for peace and security, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility, ethics, and morality in preventing conflict and human insecurity. Lastly, the forum aims to promote coexistence and inclusivity through cultural exchanges, fostering synergy among diverse communities, and celebrating shared traditions.

During the forum, speakers highlighted the importance of its impact on the lasting Pakistan-China relationship. The speakers highlighted the pathways that can bring positive changes including sustainable development, reducing inequalities, and enhancing regional stability.

The Guest of Honor at the Silk Routes Forum launch, Senator Mushaid Husain Syed emphasized the close friendship between China and Pakistan.

He commended China's leadership in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and highlighted it as the most significant diplomatic and developmental initiative of the 21st century.

Senator Syed underscored the importance of the Silk Routes Forum's revival, seeing it as a strategic platform aligned with the BRI which is fostering collaboration and development across the region.

Former Caretaker Information Minister, Murtaza Solangi stated that the friendship between Pakistan and China is akin to an "all-weather friendship." He highlighted that regardless of political systems, the enduring bond remains steadfast, consistently progressing with brilliant projects.

Solangi emphasized the resilience of the Pakistan-China friendship, emphasizing its ability to transcend political changes and continue to thrive through collaborative initiatives and remarkable endeavors.

Global climate expert, Sadaf Khalid emphasized the forum's crucial role in addressing climate challenges and contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals. She highlighted its potential for collaborative efforts in mitigating climate change impacts and fostering sustainability across the region.

Chairman Reza Shah opined that the Silk Routes remind of connecting cultural ideas, prosperity, and spanning far distances. He emphasized the commonalities and shared richness found in different cultures.

He underlined the significance of fostering cultural exchanges and collaboration as integral aspects of the Silk Routes Forum's mission. He expressed gratitude to all the speakers and acknowledged their contributions to the discussion.