Silt cleaning at Khanpur Dam to start from Feb 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi would only be supplied four million gallons of water per day (MGD) instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD during the annual silt cleaning of the open water channel from Khanpur Dam which would start from February 14.

According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the project would create a shortfall of 5.40 MGD of water in Rawalpindi.

He informed that the week-long dredging activity would start on Feb 14 and continue till Feb 20.

The MD asked the citizens to use water judiciously as Rawalpindi would only be supplied four MGD of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD, 70 percent less.

He urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and store water to avoid facing difficulties.

The WASA would take measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals, he added.