UrduPoint.com

Silver Jubilee Of Youm-e-Takbeer Celebrates In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer celebrates in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) May 28 (APP)::The silver jubilee of nuclear tests by Pakistan was commemorated in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with full zeal and fervor to remember nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998.

Speakers in special ceremonies, hosted to mark youm-e-takbeer in various parts of AJK including Mirpur and the capital city of Muzaffarabad to celebrate the historic day, renewed the pledge to lend all of the energies to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

PML-N AJK Chapter's President Shah Ghulam Qadir asked his party workers across AJK to manage special ceremonies at all AJK district headquarters to celebrate the day.

Strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including in the defence and economic sectors is the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir. "People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides to safeguard the security and defence of the country", a resolution unanimously passed at a major ceremony hosted in this district by PML-N.

In the resolution, rich tributes were paid to all the authors, creators and promoters of the nuclear program with a peaceful approach including Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Dr.

Sammar Muhbarak Mand, late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and most particularly PML N Supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Shareef for their untiring and sincere role to turn Pakistan a nuclear power in the region.

The resolution paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan including those belonging to valiant armed forces of Pakistan for giving supreme sacrifices of their lives for the safety, security and defence of inch after inch of the motherland both during war and in emergent situation in peace times.

Meanwhile, expressing his views on the eve of the nation-wide silver jubilee celebrations of the nuclear tests, NGO - Jammu and Kashmir Jinnah Foundation's Chairman Dr. Amin Chaudhry said that it was the day of great dignity and honor of Pakistan, when Pakistan gave a matching response to the Indian nuclear tests by detonating the nuclear devices this day in 1998.

Talking to APP, Dr. Amin said that 'Youm-e-Takbeer' has great significance in the history of the defence of the country.

Paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of the country, Dr. Amin said that the entire nation including the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir stands united, shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces, for the defence of the motherland .

