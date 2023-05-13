'Silver Lining' exhibition underway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A painting exhibition titled 'Silver Lining' is underway at Gallery Full Circle Clifton here Saturday.

The works of third year students of the Art school of Arts Council Karachi (ACIAC) were put on display.

The paintings of Bakhtiyar Ahmed, Habiba Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kabir Atta Muhammad, Kiran Aslam Masih, Shehzad Baloch, Yasir Noor and Zarnab Baloch were showcased.

The exhibition would continue until May 22.