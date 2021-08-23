UrduPoint.com

SIM Cards Of People Refusing Vaccines To Be Blocked From Aug 31: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that SIMs (subscriber identity modules) of those citizens refusing to get jabbed against Covid-19 will be blocked from August 31.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Corona vaccination campaign here on Monday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Azmatullah Khan, officers of district administration and health department officers attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the provincial metropolis and officers gave detailed briefing on the occasion.

The meeting was told that the officers of health and revenue department under the supervision of district administration were carrying out door-to-door awareness campaign and vaccinating people against Covid-19.

Talking on the occasion, the DC directed that the targets given regarding Covid-19 vaccination will be achieved in any circumstances. He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to monitor Covid vaccination within their tehsils. The district health officer was directed to ensure the presence of staff in vaccination centres.

DC Khalid Mahmood has appealed the people for extending cooperation to Corona vaccinating teams and also urged them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from deadly virus.

