Simple Action Taken Against HDT Leaders To Brig Situation Normal In Gwadar: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner Makran Division Syed Faisal Ahmed Agha said that simple action was taken against the leaders of Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) with the aim to bring routine life normal, no operation and no revenge had been taken from anyone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Makran Division Syed Faisal Ahmed Agha said that simple action was taken against the leaders of Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) with the aim to bring routine life normal, no operation and no revenge had been taken from anyone.

In a press conference at Deputy Commissioner Officer Gwadar on Saturday, he said that Gwadar port was closed due to Haq Do Tehreek's sit-in in the expressway, including the foreign residents inside the port, various departments of customs. Gwadar Port. Navy and others were trapped due to which the administration took this action, he told.

He said that there was no other option left but to take action. There, some top leadership of Haq Do Movement gave voluntary arrest and some leaders went into hiding, he said adding that all the proceedings were carried out in a legal manner and no action was taken.

The Commissioner said that a high-level delegation from Quetta had also come to Gwadar for talks with HDT leaders, but it was not succeeded.

He said that it was not Islamic tradition and it was also against the culture for women to utilize as shield riot and men to hide behind them, if someone wanted to bring women front and pelt stones on police personnel and make them martyrs, then I told women to be avoided them by such miscreants.

He said that the administration was making hectic efforts to protect the coast of Makran and in this regard, public cooperation was of outmost important.

On this occasion Director General Fisheries Balochistan Saifullah Khetran. Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GD, GDA) Mujeebur Rahman Qambrani. Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir. SSP Najeebullah Pandrani and other officers were also present.

