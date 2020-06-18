Simple, balanced diet imperative for healthy society: FCCI president

Enriched but simple and balanced diet is imperative for a healthy society and we must encourage this practice in our daily life, said Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Enriched but simple and balanced diet is imperative for a healthy society and we must encourage this practice in our daily life, said Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In his message on 'Sustainable Gastronomy Day', he said that recent coronavirus pandemic has further enhanced the importance of balanced food to keep ourselves safe from various diseases.

"We must increase intake of medicinal food which strengthens our immune system," he said and added that in this connection we must include tomatoes, garlic, hemp seeds, spinach, cucumbers, kale, grape fruit and peppers etc.

, in our daily food. Similarly every individual should also spend at least half an hour in fresh air daily along with light exercise.

He underlined the importance of local but fresh vegetables and said that we should avoid using imported and stale vegetables. ''We should also promote kitchen gardening to meet our daily requirements of vegetables," he added.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar said that the FCCI Standing Committee on health would also be motivated to organise awareness sessions on this important issue.