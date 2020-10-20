Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke due to politicization of police: Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that simple enforcement of the law in Sindh province has become laughable due to the politicization of police by PPP who is in power for 12 years

In a statement on social media, the minister questioned "how can they even think of publicly claiming that the Inspector General was kidnapped in the middle of the night! Who are they trying to fool"? He said that Sindh Government and its inept governance are proving to be a cruel joke as IG and Addl IG go on long leave in the aftermath of Capt Safdar's arrest.

"Who's is really in charge of this government which is being run worst than a zoo" he said.

He said that "just to remind everyone, Omni group was the real state above the state as far as the Sindh Govt was concerned", adding that just read the Omni group JIT and all will be clear. .