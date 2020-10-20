UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Simple Enforcement Of Law In Sindh Become A Joke Due To Politicization Of Police: Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke due to politicization of police: Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that simple enforcement of the law in Sindh province has become laughable due to the politicization of police by PPP who is in power for 12 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that simple enforcement of the law in Sindh province has become laughable due to the politicization of police by PPP who is in power for 12 years.

In a statement on social media, the minister questioned "how can they even think of publicly claiming that the Inspector General was kidnapped in the middle of the night! Who are they trying to fool"? He said that Sindh Government and its inept governance are proving to be a cruel joke as IG and Addl IG go on long leave in the aftermath of Capt Safdar's arrest.

"Who's is really in charge of this government which is being run worst than a zoo" he said.

He said that "just to remind everyone, Omni group was the real state above the state as far as the Sindh Govt was concerned", adding that just read the Omni group JIT and all will be clear. .

Related Topics

Sindh Police Social Media Muhammad Safdar Awan Ali Haider All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

6 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

6 minutes ago

Slim 51% Majority Wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett Se ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Urges UN, Regional Organizations to Join Pe ..

2 minutes ago

SU initiates austerity measures

2 minutes ago

Maulana Fazal condoles death of JUI-F leader's bro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.