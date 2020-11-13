UrduPoint.com
Simple Lifestyle May Protect From Diabetes, Other Diseases: CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Simple lifestyle may protect from diabetes, other diseases: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said unhealthy lifestyle often leads to diabetes and different complications are developed due to late diagnosis of the disease.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that a simple lifestyle ensures safety from diabetes.

People can also remain safe from diseases by following necessary precautionary measures, daily walk and use of a balanced diet is a must.

He said that people should be educated about observance of precautionary measures to remain safe from different diseases and to live a healthy life.

The government was focused on taking necessary steps to provide the best healthcare facilities for treatment of diabetes. He said that diabetes centres have been established in major hospitals where necessary facilities are being provided to patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

