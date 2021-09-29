Simple living best to avoid cardiovascular diseases

Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba has urged to create much needed awareness among masses to switch over to simple living to avoid fast increasing cardiovascular diseases

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba has urged to create much needed awareness among masses to switch over to simple living to avoid fast increasing cardiovascular diseases.

Addressing a ceremony on "World Heart Day", he said that the heart was one of the most precious and vital organs of our body which has to work smoothly and uninterruptedly from birth till the death of all human beings.

He said that distortion in our lifestyle had fomented various and complicated diseases among which the heart disease needs heavy expenses.

He said that in order to avoid this situation, we must promote simple food and simple life strictly in accordance with the Islamic principles of simplicity.

Dr. Habib said that in Pakistan the heart fatalities were alarming among the age group of young male members which have to look after their families.

He said that in case of the death of such an individual, the entire family system was disturbed adding that which was more alarming to our society. He said that at the family level, we must encourage use of fresh fruits and vegetables in addition to adopting morning walk as a regular feature of our routine life.