Simple majority required for legislation on service extension issue: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that legislation for service extension of the Army Staff, would be carried forward with simple majority in the Parliament

Talking to the media at the Railway Station on Thursday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had majority in the National Assembly to pass the amendment, adding two-thirds majority was not required for this purpose."A joint session could also be summoned if need arises for the objective," he added.

To a question, Sh Rashid said that the opposition did not accept the election results, held in 2013 and 2018 under the supervision of unanimously appointed chief election commissioners.

He said that the opposition had taken the issue of the members and CEC to the court, adding supremacy of the parliament would be affected if the issues supposed to be settled in the House, were settled after legal proceedings.

"The opposition has been demanding new election and not cooperating for appointment of the Election Commissioner," he added.

The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif had gone abroad along with Nawaz Sharif as a "token" and added "Shehbaz is holding meetings in London now." He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that December would be the decisive month, but nothing would happen and it will prove to be a good month for the government.

To a question, he said that Sharif brothers would return to the country when the circumstances would become favourable. Otherwise, they would not come back, he added.

He said that if a 'convict' (Nawaz) could go abroad on health grounds, then why not Asif Ali Zardari on the same plea while he was just a suspect until now.