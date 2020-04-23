Simplicity secures environment: Climate experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Climate experts advised people on Thursday to maintain simple and moderate lifestyle as due to less emission of factories in lockdown had improved the atmosphere.

They were of the view that ozone layer also repaired its battered conditions due to less emissions and pressure of dangerous gases, which were causing the actual damage to the shield stopping ultraviolet rays coming to the Earth.

While talking to a private news channel international climate expert Dr Qamar Zaman said the COVID -19 lockdown stopped all human activities throughout the world, which provided the nature an opportunity to regenerate itself as we witnessed less pollution in the air and atmosphere clean.

He further said coronavirus had killed number of people and created many social and economic issues for the masses as all industries were closed all over the world.

When these economic activities would be resumed the climate would be the same as it was before lockdown, he feared.

Another climate expert Maryam Shabbir stated that minimum traffic was on the road due to shutdown as people had shun all social activities to stay indoors so fatal pollutants were not getting into air, people felt comparatively clean air, but unfortunately it was a temporary change.

COVID-19 was a terrible contagious disease, which caused joblessness and economic crisis, but restricted public movement had improved the quality of air, she said.

'' Individual must use bicycle or travel on public transport after the culmination of COVID-19, adapting that simple lifestyle by not wasting human resources and saving electricity could bring a permanent pleasant change in climate.

Less traffic, minimum use of electrical appliances saving water and consuming natural products in a balanced way could bring down the global temperature, she suggested.