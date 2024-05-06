Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has laid stress on making tax collection procedure simpler and for increasing liaison between business community and officials of Income Tax department.

He expressed these views while talking with newly posted Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan.

Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia Sarhadi called on Zafar Iqbal Khan to felicitate his appointment and for apprising him about some issues pertained to business community.

During the meeting, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Mardan, Shahid Mehmood, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Corporate, Syed Fazle Malik, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Withholding Zone, Syed Khalid Shah, Commissioner In-

Land Revenue Peshawar Zone, Dr Farooq Jamil and Commissioner In-Land Revenue D.I.Khan, Irfan Aziz were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that the newly appointed Commissioner will take measures for the betterment of the trading community of the province.

He also apprised participants of the meeting about different measures taken by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mehmood Jah (recipient of the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards) about different measures taken for resolving different problems being faced by the business community of the country.

It merits mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is also performing as an honorary Coordinator Media Affairs in the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

He also presented different suggestions for bringing reforms in tax collection procedures, simplification of tax collection and redress of difficulties faced by taxpayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan held out assurance of his cooperation in coordination with the business community of the province.

He said the business community can approach him at any time to bring to his notice any issue causing inconvenience to them.

The RTO office and its officials will take every possible step to provide relief to the business community of the region, Zafar Khan reiterated.