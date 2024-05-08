Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has laid stress on making tax collection procedure simpler and for increasing liaison between business community and officials of Income Tax department.

He expressed these views while talking to the newly posted Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan.

Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia Sarhadi called on Zafar Iqbal Khan to felicitate his appointment and for apprising him about some issues pertained to business community.

During the meeting, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Mardan, Shahid Mehmood, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Corporate, Syed Fazle Malik, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Withholding Zone, Syed Khalid Shah, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Peshawar Zone, Dr. Farooq Jamil and Commissioner In-Land Revenue D.I.Khan, Irfan Aziz were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that the newly appointed Commissioner will take measures for betterment of trading community of the province.

He also apprised participants of the meeting about different measures taken by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah (recipient of prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards) about different measures taken for resolving different problems being faced by business community of the country.

It merits a mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is also performing as honorary Coordinator Media Affairs in Federal Tax Ombudsman.

He also presented different suggestions for bringing reforms in tax collection procedure, simplification of tax collection and for redressal of difficulties faced by tax payers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan held out assurance of his cooperation in coordination with business community of the province.

He said business community can approach him at any time for brining into his notice any issue causing inconvenience to them.

The RTO office and its officials will take every possible step for providing relief to business community of the region, Zafar Khan reiterated.