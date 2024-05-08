- Home
- Pakistan
- Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed
Simplification Of Tax Collection, Better Liaison Between Businessmen-tax Officials Stressed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has laid stress on making tax collection procedure simpler and for increasing liaison between business community and officials of Income Tax department.
He expressed these views while talking to the newly posted Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan.
Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia Sarhadi called on Zafar Iqbal Khan to felicitate his appointment and for apprising him about some issues pertained to business community.
During the meeting, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Mardan, Shahid Mehmood, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Corporate, Syed Fazle Malik, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Withholding Zone, Syed Khalid Shah, Commissioner In-Land Revenue Peshawar Zone, Dr. Farooq Jamil and Commissioner In-Land Revenue D.I.Khan, Irfan Aziz were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that the newly appointed Commissioner will take measures for betterment of trading community of the province.
He also apprised participants of the meeting about different measures taken by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah (recipient of prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards) about different measures taken for resolving different problems being faced by business community of the country.
It merits a mention here that Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is also performing as honorary Coordinator Media Affairs in Federal Tax Ombudsman.
He also presented different suggestions for bringing reforms in tax collection procedure, simplification of tax collection and for redressal of difficulties faced by tax payers.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan held out assurance of his cooperation in coordination with business community of the province.
He said business community can approach him at any time for brining into his notice any issue causing inconvenience to them.
The RTO office and its officials will take every possible step for providing relief to business community of the region, Zafar Khan reiterated.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat procurement drive launched in KP9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team inspects services at Bacha Khan airport9 minutes ago
-
Governor visits mausoleum of Bhutto family during Sind visit9 minutes ago
-
Six cattle markets for sacrificial animals on the cards9 minutes ago
-
FUUAST students visit PTV Karachi Centre9 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested19 minutes ago
-
Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized19 minutes ago
-
Cop among seven accused arrested in two gang rape cases19 minutes ago
-
CM's directive prompts relocation of mother and children to welfare center29 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of state of art lab for gemstone certification29 minutes ago
-
Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension39 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder39 minutes ago